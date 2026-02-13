Photography finds a second life in fabric, memory, and touch in this exhibition

For Kalyani Pramod, art was never separate from family life. It travelled with her, lived in conversations at home, and unfolded quietly through observation. As a result, her father and celebrated photojournalist TS Nagarajan’s work became a substantial part of her life. Kalyani’s upcoming exhibition, Tribute to My Father, is a testament to their bond, her nostalgia, translation, and continuity.

The exhibition celebrates Kalyani Pramod's bond with her father and her love for textiles

“My father was a photo journalist never kept his profession outside the house. It was all part of the family,” Kalyani recalls. “He has always clicked only black and white pictures. He never used artificial light; instead, a white bed sheet was used as the reflector for light,” she says, crediting her mother as the quiet collaborator who travelled alongside him, managing light and camera. As children, Kalyani and her sister have also accompanied their parents to many parts of India.

Although encouraged to take up photography, Kalyani chose a different path. Wanting her own identity, she turned to textiles—a medium she felt deeply drawn to for its textures, patterns, and tactile intelligence. That decision now forms the foundation of this exhibition.