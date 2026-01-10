Women forms the central focus of this Chennai exhibition

Women arrive first in Kattakuri Ravi’s world before colour, line, or narrative. They stand calmly at the centre of his canvases, not as symbols to be decoded, but as presences to be felt. In Echoes of Culture, Ravi builds gently around them, letting their stillness carry stories of memory, tradition, and lived emotion.
“For the past few years, I have been doing a series of paintings on women because I feel they are powerful in society and are a beautiful and attractive form of nature.”
For Ravi, nature is not a narrow idea. “In my eyes, the word ‘nature’ holds everything—the streets, the architecture, and the wildlife. It’s all one beautiful, connected world.” Women, in his work, become the meeting point of all these elements—urban and rural, personal and collective.
His compositions and forms create a mysterious image out of the glorious nature. “There is a sense of mystery all around in nature in all its beauty and glory. I have tried to capture these aspects in my works,” he adds.
Ravi’s fascination with women is deeply tied to cultural identity. “Compared to other countries, we have a rich fashion culture tradition in our country,” he explains. “We have such a glorious tradition of adornment in India. I see these elements—the bindi, the flowers, the intricate practice of makeup—not just as decoration, but as the very fabric of our culture, best expressed through the poised presence of a woman. This is a typical Indian culture that I would like to show in women through my works.”
At the heart of the exhibition lies a quiet insistence on feeling. “The theme of my paintings is the beauty of the woman, including both external and internal beauty: the body, curiosity, and spirit,” Ravi explains. His lines move rhythmically, his forms borrow from nature, and his colours speak softly. The works feel like remembered dreams—unhurried, intimate, and gently evocative that linger in your mind even after the first glance.
Ravi’s journey started long before the galleries, in his school walls and local banners. “People kept telling me my work was good and suggested I join Fine Arts. At the time, I didn’t even know such a thing existed,” he recalls. This humble start led him to Andhra University and eventually to Santiniketan. It was a pivotal moment when his teacher noted that his work has the soul of Madhubani art of Bihar. That observation changed everything, grounding his contemporary style in the joyous palette of traditional Bihar folk art.
Those bright colours from the Madhubani art stayed with him since then and started reflecting in his works. Additionally, he feels some women are as bright as the vibrant colours.
Over time, his materials have evolved. “Previously, I was using mixed media. However, for the past 10 years, I have been doing acrylic on canvas.”
In Echoes of Culture, every work belongs to the same emotional terrain. “About 19 artworks will be displayed. And I have named the women in my artworks as Uma, giving it an Indian cultural touch,” says Ravi.
