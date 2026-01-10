Women forms the central focus of this Chennai exhibition

Women arrive first in Kattakuri Ravi’s world before colour, line, or narrative. They stand calmly at the centre of his canvases, not as symbols to be decoded, but as presences to be felt. In Echoes of Culture, Ravi builds gently around them, letting their stillness carry stories of memory, tradition, and lived emotion.

Kattakuri Ravi aims to blend womanhood and nature's beauty in his artworks

“For the past few years, I have been doing a series of paintings on women because I feel they are powerful in society and are a beautiful and attractive form of nature.”

For Ravi, nature is not a narrow idea. “In my eyes, the word ‘nature’ holds everything—the streets, the architecture, and the wildlife. It’s all one beautiful, connected world.” Women, in his work, become the meeting point of all these elements—urban and rural, personal and collective.

His compositions and forms create a mysterious image out of the glorious nature. “There is a sense of mystery all around in nature in all its beauty and glory. I have tried to capture these aspects in my works,” he adds.