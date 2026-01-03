From mindscapes to social narratives, explore artistic diversity at this Chennai exhibition

One such artist whose works quietly anchor the exhibition is Sanjay Tikkal, whose abstract landscapes operate somewhere between geography and consciousness. His paintings draw from the Western Ghats, yet what emerges on canvas is not a landscape in the literal sense but what he calls a “mindscape.” He explains, “My artistic journey started from doing landscapes. I was doing it regularly. However, my father was a traditional weaver. So, after working and observing him for many years, a texture started developing at the back of my mind. Through the texture, I got a new angle to look at the painting.” This texture, layered painstakingly with about 25–30 layers in it becomes a way of holding time, memory, and sensation together for Sanjay.

The artist speaks of light not as a visual device but as an inner search. “As I painted, I found myself on a bit of a quest for that internal glow—that positive spark we all carry, trying to coax it out from within the depths of abstraction.” His process too has evolved from planning to spontaneity.

Nature, for him, is not just inspiration but responsibility. His practice is deeply entwined with conservation, trekking, and an ongoing engagement with heritage sites. “I explore nature a lot and I have plans to save nature,” says Sanjay on his plans beyond the world of art.

However, if Sanjay’s works invite inward reflection, Srinivasa Reddy’s watercolours pull you firmly into the social world. Based on socio-political observation, his works reflect what it means to live, work, and survive in contemporary India. “My works were initially reflections of my personal life. But soon I realised that we are a product of the socio-political context we occupy.” Growing up near Vidurashwatha in Karnataka, studying in Chennai, and absorbing temple rituals, labour movements, and urban expansion, he constructs layered narratives through collage-like imagery.