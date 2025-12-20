Chennai's latest exhibition Siddhivinayaka takes you through a journey of faith and art

Trading cabin announcements for canvas conversations, Harshini Kishan’s journey into art reads like a plot twist she never quite planned. Once navigating skies as a flight attendant, today she navigates colour, fabric, faith, and form with the same conviction. What looks like a dramatic career switch is, in her words, simply life nudging her toward what was always meant to be. As she reflects, her latest exhibition Siddhivinayaka, becomes both a personal milestone and a deeply intuitive offering.

The theme of the exhibit revolves around navigating challenges, inner growth, and transformation

“My artistic journey began quite organically. Talent and creativity often lie dormant until life nudges us toward them,” says Harshini. Growing up in Mumbai, art was always present for her even when she briefly detoured into science and then aviation. “I dreamt of becoming a pilot,” she recalls, before realising that something was missing. That moment of clarity came during a college art exhibition. “Why was I pursuing something that didn’t ignite my spirit?” she thought. Soon after, she shifted paths, completed her Bachelor of Visual Arts, worked as a flight attendant, and eventually returned fully to art.