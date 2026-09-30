Game of Thrones: Aegon’s conquest is set to hit the cinema on 2029

After a long wait, Game of Thrones is now heading to the theatres. Warner Bros. has announced that there will be a theatrical release of Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest on June 1, 2029. The film is directed by Owen Harris and written by Beau Willimon. The cast has not yet been announced.
The Game of Thrones film will revolve around King Aegon I Targaryen and the invasion of Westeros. It will be the first time that a movie is made from this series, as it is an adaptation of the story in George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel, A Song of Ice and Fire. Warner Bros. announced the title at CinemaCon earlier this year. The plot is going to transport fans back to an important part of the history of Westeros, way back before the series itself took place.
The discussions of a film version have been going on for over a decade. Conversations about it began as early as 2013, which is only two years after the debut of its HBO adaptation. In those days, the creators of the series, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, suggested ending the highly rated TV show by releasing three movies.
The Game of Thrones series ultimately stayed on TV and came to an end with a final episode broadcast in May 2019. Martin also explained why he turned down earlier chances of making a movie adaptation.
In 2015, Martin said he did not want a movie adaptation to exclude any major components from his book. There was also a fear that the movie adaptation would become too much about characters like Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen.
Owen Harris is no stranger to this franchise, as he previously directed episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. He also has previous television experience directing episodes of Mrs Davis and Black Mirror.