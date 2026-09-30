Game of Thrones: Aegon’s conquest is set to hit the cinema on 2029

After a long wait, Game of Thrones is now heading to the theatres. Warner Bros. has announced that there will be a theatrical release of Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest on June 1, 2029. The film is directed by Owen Harris and written by Beau Willimon. The cast has not yet been announced.

Game of Thrones film will follow Aegon’s conquest

The Game of Thrones film will revolve around King Aegon I Targaryen and the invasion of Westeros. It will be the first time that a movie is made from this series, as it is an adaptation of the story in George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel, A Song of Ice and Fire. Warner Bros. announced the title at CinemaCon earlier this year. The plot is going to transport fans back to an important part of the history of Westeros, way back before the series itself took place.