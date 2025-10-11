Game of Thrones spinoff ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ set for India premiere in 2026

HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, which was suggested to be the network's biggest releases for 2026, will premiere in India very soon. The trailer of the spinoff, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is finally out!

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Game of Thrones prequel brings a lighter Westeros to JioHotstar in 2026

The official Game of Thrones social media handle teased the release window with the playful line, “This Winter, Spring is Coming". The tagline on its poster is “A tall tale that became legend,” giving us a glimpse into how the tone and aesthetic of the series will be. Unlike the darker atmosphere and lighting of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, this new journey across Westeros will be much lighter in tone.

The plot is based on George R.R. Martin’s The Tales of Dunk and Egg fantasy novellas and follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and his young squire Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) as they navigate tournaments, political discrepancies and intricate family dynamics. The story is not as massive in scale as the epic wars of Westeros, but it can be seen as something of a prequel that gives viewers an idea of what lead to the saga of the Iron Throne, nearly a century later.