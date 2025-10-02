‘Frankenstein’ trailer: A look at Jacob Elordi’s monster in Guillermo Del Toro's macabre adaptation

The trailer opens with Elordi’s voiceover, which promises a film from the monster’s point of view: “My maker told his tale. And I will tell you mine.” The scenes then trace the monster’s brutal pursuit of Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein, and shows him assaulting a ship trapped in Arctic ice, moving undeterred through gunfire, and relentlessly hunting his maker across grand ballrooms and shadowy dungeons. “If you deny me love, then I shall embrace rage,” he declares to Victor.

Frankenstein has been riding high on positive buzz from the fall festival circuit. The film first debuted at the Venice Film Festival, followed by surprise showings at Telluride and another major premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. At TIFF, it secured the runner-up spot for the prestigious People’s Choice Award, and industry insiders have also said it can be a strong indicator for Oscar contention.

Guillermo del Toro had been developing his vision for a Frankenstein adaptation for decades before Netflix finally gave the project the go-ahead. "The usual discourse of Frankenstein has to do with science gone awry. But for me, it’s about the human spirit. It’s not a cautionary tale: It’s about forgiveness, understanding and the importance of listening to each other," del Toro said recently about the interview.