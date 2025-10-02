‘Frankenstein’ trailer: A look at Jacob Elordi’s monster in Guillermo Del Toro's macabre adaptation

The first full-length trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein is out! The film is set for a limited theatrical release on October 17 and will arrive on Netflix on November 7.
The preview also features Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, the mad scientist’s bride-to-be. For the film, del Toro relocates the narrative to the Crimean War, where the monster is pieced together from the remains of fallen soldiers. Elordi reportedly endured up to 10-hour sessions in the makeup chair and long 18-hour shooting days in full prosthetics.
Elordi's version of the monster does not echo the classic Hollywood depiction; del Toro’s design draws heavily from Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, giving the creature a pale, patchwork appearance.
The trailer opens with Elordi’s voiceover, which promises a film from the monster’s point of view: “My maker told his tale. And I will tell you mine.” The scenes then trace the monster’s brutal pursuit of Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein, and shows him assaulting a ship trapped in Arctic ice, moving undeterred through gunfire, and relentlessly hunting his maker across grand ballrooms and shadowy dungeons. “If you deny me love, then I shall embrace rage,” he declares to Victor.
Frankenstein has been riding high on positive buzz from the fall festival circuit. The film first debuted at the Venice Film Festival, followed by surprise showings at Telluride and another major premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. At TIFF, it secured the runner-up spot for the prestigious People’s Choice Award, and industry insiders have also said it can be a strong indicator for Oscar contention.
Guillermo del Toro had been developing his vision for a Frankenstein adaptation for decades before Netflix finally gave the project the go-ahead. "The usual discourse of Frankenstein has to do with science gone awry. But for me, it’s about the human spirit. It’s not a cautionary tale: It’s about forgiveness, understanding and the importance of listening to each other," del Toro said recently about the interview.