Dragons take flight for the big screen: Aegon’s Conquest movie confirmed

Finally, the world of Westeros is making the transition from the living room to the silver screen. It has been officially announced that Warner Bros. has greenlit the production of a feature-length film set in the vast world created by George RR Martin. This is the first time the Game of Thrones franchise has been adapted into a cinematic experience.

This epic production promises to delve into the legendary tale of the conquest of Westeros by the bloodthirsty, dragon-riding King Aegon I Targaryen. While fans have been waiting years to know whether the high-fantasy series would be adapted into a feature-length film, the production team is hard at work on what promises to be a ‘Dune-sized’ epic.

To ensure that the Machiavellian politics are on par with the dragon battles, the production team has enlisted the services of renowned writer Beau Willimon. Beau, the mastermind behind Andor and House of Cards, knows a thing or two about dark, Machiavellian storytelling, which is exactly what defines the Targaryen dynasty.