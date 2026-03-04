Dragons take flight for the big screen: Aegon’s Conquest movie confirmed

Finally, the world of Westeros is making the transition from the living room to the silver screen. It has been officially announced that Warner Bros. has greenlit the production of a feature-length film set in the vast world created by George RR Martin. This is the first time the Game of Thrones franchise has been adapted into a cinematic experience.
This epic production promises to delve into the legendary tale of the conquest of Westeros by the bloodthirsty, dragon-riding King Aegon I Targaryen. While fans have been waiting years to know whether the high-fantasy series would be adapted into a feature-length film, the production team is hard at work on what promises to be a ‘Dune-sized’ epic.
To ensure that the Machiavellian politics are on par with the dragon battles, the production team has enlisted the services of renowned writer Beau Willimon. Beau, the mastermind behind Andor and House of Cards, knows a thing or two about dark, Machiavellian storytelling, which is exactly what defines the Targaryen dynasty.
Interestingly, this film will be part of a ‘rival’ development strategy. While Warner Bros. is working on this cinematic event featuring the Conqueror storyline, HBO is working on another television series featuring this particular era of history. This will give the world two different takes on the Conqueror’s ascension to power, further expanding the franchise that already includes the successful series House of the Dragon and the upcoming A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Interestingly, the timing of this announcement comes at a critical juncture in the corporate world. There is a very real chance that Warner Bros. will be sold to Paramount Skydance in the very near future. However, the world of Martin will be in good hands. David Ellison, the head of Paramount, has already named Game of Thrones as his favorite HBO series.
While David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the original creators of the series, pitched a film trilogy to conclude the series in 2013, the studio chose to go with a television series. But with the focus being on mythic origins and ‘fire and blood,’ the era of the Targaryen kings will be the cinematic event fans have been waiting for.