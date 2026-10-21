Sara Ali Khan in tears at the Golden Temple: A spiritual moment or a PR stunt? Internet reacts

Sara Ali Khan’s emotional visit to the Golden Temple of Amritsar has been the topic of discussion on many social media platforms, where some people have termed it her spiritual experience, while others have criticised her for doing this just for publicity. The actress had gone to this holy place along with her Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana as part of the movie’s promotional events.

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became emotional at the Golden Temple

Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a plain white suit and wearing a dupatta on her head, was seen standing with folded hands at Darbar Sahib. Ayushmann stood by her side, and both of them were seen praying. This led to queries regarding why Sara had become so emotional at this point. Later, it transpired that it was because she had remembered certain parts of Udta Teer. She further made sure to allay any fears that people may have had regarding her well-being.