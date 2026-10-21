Sara Ali Khan in tears at the Golden Temple: A spiritual moment or a PR stunt? Internet reacts

Sara Ali Khan’s emotional visit to the Golden Temple of Amritsar has been the topic of discussion on many social media platforms, where some people have termed it her spiritual experience, while others have criticised her for doing this just for publicity. The actress had gone to this holy place along with her Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana as part of the movie’s promotional events.
Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a plain white suit and wearing a dupatta on her head, was seen standing with folded hands at Darbar Sahib. Ayushmann stood by her side, and both of them were seen praying. This led to queries regarding why Sara had become so emotional at this point. Later, it transpired that it was because she had remembered certain parts of Udta Teer. She further made sure to allay any fears that people may have had regarding her well-being.
Nonetheless, the explanations she gave have failed to end the controversy online. There are those who think that it was all genuine, while there are those who think that it had something to do with the publicity campaign for the movie.
One user defended the actress, writing, "I think she must have been going through something bad ...we don't know .. everyone is fighting some secret battle in their life ...if someone is smiling on camera that doesn't mean they are happy..."
Another comment took a different view, saying, "That’s what real actors look like.. They are there for promotion…" One comment read, "It's not crying, it's the vichora (apartness) felt from the divine while Kirtana vibes matched." Another comment read, "She started crying so you would talk about it and promote her movie for her."
Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are promoting their upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.