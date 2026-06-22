Sharmila Tagore reunites with ex DIL Amrita Singh at theatre play, Sara Ali Khan calls them ‘OG legends’

The candid clicks captured a rare reunion between Sharmila Tagore and her former daughter-in-law Amrita Singh. All the three ladies looked radiant in white outfits as they posed for the camera while seated inside the auditorium.

For the uninitiated, Amrita Singh was married to Saif Ali Khan, the son of Sharmila Tagore and late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The couple went on to tie the knot in 1991, when Amrita was one of Bollywood’s leading actresses while Saif was just branching out in the industry and was yet to establish himself in the film industry. For the uninitiated Amrita is around 12 years older than Saif. The marriage lasted for over a decade before the couple parted ways in 2004. Together, Saif and Amrita are parents to two children, actress Sara Ali Khan and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif, later went on to find love again and married actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The couple have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim are frequently seen spending time with Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh during family vacations, celebrations and festivals. In a few of her interviews earlier, Sharmila Tagore had publicly appreciated Amrita Singh for the way she raised Sara and Ibrahim.