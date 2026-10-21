Why this 2000s TV show was considered 'cursed'

In 2001, three actresses came together for CATS, an Indian spy series inspired by Charlie's Angels. Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa, and Malini Sharma starred in this 32-episode TV series as fashionable secret agents. This iconic series is still remembered, but not for the right reasons. Two of its leading women died by suicide, while the third quietly left the entertainment industry.

Name, fame, and tragedy: What happened to the cast of the cursed Indian TV show CATS?

Nafisa Joseph had already made her mark before she came to CATS. Having been a finalist in Miss India 1997, she participated in the Miss Universe competition and also emerged as one of the favourite video jockeys of MTV India. Being intelligent and having a keen interest in social affairs, she looked forward to becoming an actor.