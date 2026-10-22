Alia Bhatt reacts to post defending Ranbir Kapoor amid Tiger Shroff firing case reports

Alia Bhatt has liked a social media post defending Ranbir Kapoor amid online discussion surrounding his recent Dussehra speech and reports that suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case were seen near Ranbir’s residence in Mumbai. The alleged surveillance is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation into the firing incident.

According to reports, the suspects had visited the residences of several Bollywood actors during their stay in Mumbai. Investigators are examining whether these visits were connected to a wider targeting plan or were undertaken for other reasons.

Alia Bhatt’s reaction and Ranbir Kapoor targeting claims

Alia’s reported social media interaction came after Ranbir faced criticism over a speech delivered at a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata on October 20. The actor attended the event as part of the promotional activities for his upcoming film Ramayana, alongside members of the film’s team.

The event was organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad at Central Park in Salt Lake under the theme Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya. Ranbir and his co-star Yash attended the celebration, where West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present.

During his address, Ranbir spoke about Dussehra and the message of good triumphing over evil. However, he used the word “ant”, meaning end, instead of “jeet”, meaning victory, while describing the significance of the festival. A video of the speech circulated on social media.

On October 21, Ranbir addressed the incident at a promotional event for Ramayana in Chennai. He apologised for the verbal slip and clarified that he had intended to say that truth and goodness ultimately prevail.