Bollywood choreographer Deeba Patel joins The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15

She comes with a built-in ally. Deeba's close friend Vanessa Barerra, who calls herself the “Social Mayor of Alpine,” joins the season as a friend of the cast.

Deeba joins newcomers Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo and Natia Rufolo. Returning stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania anchor the season, and Catania is set to play mediator as the new women settle in. Bravo’s logline promises “longtime friendships, strong sisterhoods and unexpected twists” and a “fresh take on Jersey life.”

The reset follows a turbulent Season 14, whose last original episode aired in August 2024. Giudice and Gorga, who reconciled after a years-long feud, return as a calmer pair. Indian origin Deeba Patel steps into that dynamic as an outsider with plenty to say. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 15 premieres in December on Bravo, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day.