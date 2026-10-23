Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan’s wife shares details about his heart attack at 34

Explaining why Aasif had previously said he was suffering from GERD rather than a heart attack, Zeba said he feared that disclosing a serious health condition could affect his career.

Aasif had publicly denied suffering a heart attack following his hospitalisation in 2025, saying at the time that his diagnosis was GERD and that the symptoms had resembled those of a cardiac emergency. Zeba’s latest statement presents a different account of the incident.

What happened between Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20?

The controversy followed a heated exchange between Aasif and Qazi on the reality show. During an argument, Qazi made a remark about having a heart attack. Aasif took offence, interpreting the comment as a reference to his medical history, and the disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to reports, Aasif headbutted Qazi during the altercation. Qazi subsequently attempted to explain his remark and apologised for the misunderstanding.

Zeba addressed the incident in her statement, saying that her husband’s health condition had become a subject of ridicule and that the family had faced abuse following the dispute.

Zeba also alleged that the family had received death threats against Aasif and his family members. She criticised the harassment and said disagreements involving contestants on a reality television show should not extend to their families.