Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hints at marriage at 44? What we know about her rumoured BF, Nadim Nadz

Mahhi Vij apparently did not want to disclose the identity of her boyfriend in order to respect his privacy. Nevertheless, the discussion was believed to be about searching for love despite personal problems and looking towards the future. Even though there is no quote from the actress about her relationship, she has managed to intrigue the viewers.

Back in january, Mahhi Vij posted an emotional message on her Instagram handle for Nadim Nadz, calling him her ‘best friend, safe space and forever.’ She also shared a warm snapshot of herself feeding a slice of cake to Nadim. Mahhi expressed her heart through a long note in which she said her ‘heart, home, and family’ was Nadim. In her note, Mahhi has stressed upon the importance of emotionally secure, unconditional, and an unchanged bond despite having differences.

Who is Nadim Nadz, the person on Mahhi Vij’s instagram post?

Nadim Nadz is a media professional and producer affiliated with Salman Khan Television. He is known to be working in the background as a producer and an executive for several television series. The link between Salman and Nadim came to the limelight in 2023, where Salman wished Nadim on his birthday, stating him to be his closest and longest friend.