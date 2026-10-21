Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij hints at marriage at 44? What we know about her rumoured BF, Nadim Nadz

Is a second marriage on the cards for Mahhi Vij at 44? Mahhi has been in the news regarding her personal life due to a talk related to love and marriage in Bigg Boss 20. The 44-year-old television actress, who is a mother of three children, blushed when her co-contestants joked with her about having a boyfriend.
As per the report, the chat happened within the Bigg Boss 20 house during one leisurely evening. The other contestants praised Mahhi for her looks before teasingly changing gears about her love life. As per the report, the queries from the contestants regarding her rumoured new boyfriend made the actress blush.
Mahhi Vij apparently did not want to disclose the identity of her boyfriend in order to respect his privacy. Nevertheless, the discussion was believed to be about searching for love despite personal problems and looking towards the future. Even though there is no quote from the actress about her relationship, she has managed to intrigue the viewers.
Back in january, Mahhi Vij posted an emotional message on her Instagram handle for Nadim Nadz, calling him her ‘best friend, safe space and forever.’ She also shared a warm snapshot of herself feeding a slice of cake to Nadim. Mahhi expressed her heart through a long note in which she said her ‘heart, home, and family’ was Nadim. In her note, Mahhi has stressed upon the importance of emotionally secure, unconditional, and an unchanged bond despite having differences.
Nadim Nadz is a media professional and producer affiliated with Salman Khan Television. He is known to be working in the background as a producer and an executive for several television series. The link between Salman and Nadim came to the limelight in 2023, where Salman wished Nadim on his birthday, stating him to be his closest and longest friend.
However, Mahhi shown herself to be someone who likes to take things slow and not rush into anything. This has raised the speculation that yet another marriage may lie in her future. Apart from the talk of her love affairs, Mahhi Vij was also concerned with the aspect of being a mother and her daughter is said to remain her top priority, regardless of the decisions she makes about her personal life.