Billie Eilish's breast reduction surgery rumours surface online after fans compare photos

There are reports on social media speculating that Billie Eilish has had breast reduction surgery. Netizens have noticed changes between her older photos and her current look. People have cited pictures from the John Hardy jewellery campaign and her stage outfits as evidence in ongoing discussions on X and Instagram. But the singer hasn’t confirmed taking up the surgery yet.

Billie Eilish breast reduction rumours divide social media user

This conversation has created polarised opinions, with some users challenging the claim of a new policy and others stressing the significance of an individual's well-being. One social media user commented, "Breast reduction doctors should be banned from society. Automatic license revocation." Another emphasised the medical justification for this surgery, writing, "Heavy chest and back pain is no joke. Her health and comfort come first."