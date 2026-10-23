Billie Eilish's breast reduction surgery rumours surface online after fans compare photos

There are reports on social media speculating that Billie Eilish has had breast reduction surgery. Netizens have noticed changes between her older photos and her current look. People have cited pictures from the John Hardy jewellery campaign and her stage outfits as evidence in ongoing discussions on X and Instagram. But the singer hasn’t confirmed taking up the surgery yet.
This conversation has created polarised opinions, with some users challenging the claim of a new policy and others stressing the significance of an individual's well-being. One social media user commented, "Breast reduction doctors should be banned from society. Automatic license revocation." Another emphasised the medical justification for this surgery, writing, "Heavy chest and back pain is no joke. Her health and comfort come first."
Others focused on her appearance, with one person asking, "Why would she do that to herself? She looked so good before now" Meanwhile, another user dismissed the speculation, writing, "SHE JUST LOST WEIGHT YOU GUYS ARE WEIRDOS"
Billie Eilish was long associated with oversized clothes because she talked earlier about having huge breasts throughout her life and getting publicly scrutinised for the same.
Several actresses have come out publicly stating that they have had breast reduction surgery, such as Ariel Winter, who is known for Modern Family. Ariel had breast reduction surgery in June 2015 when she was 17 years old because she was suffering from back and neck pain, and also couldn’t find clothes that fit well.
Drew Barrymore also underwent breast reduction surgery in 1992. Actress Queen Latifah had the surgery in 2003 to alleviate pain in her shoulders and back. Actress Eva Amurri, on the other hand, had her breast reduction surgery done in 2025.
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