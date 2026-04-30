Billie Eilish reveals how dating made her believe in astrology

Grammy winner Billie Eilish said she used to completely dismiss all conversations about zodiac signs, but changed her mind when she went out with a “Gemini guy” and realised how many of the typical characteristics of his star sign he had.

Here’s how Billie Eilish started believing in astrology

In an Ask Me Anything video interview with a magazine, Eilish said, “Here’s the thing about astrology. That is real… is true. If somebody brought it up, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, please shut up.' I met a Gemini man and I dated … and then I believed in astrology.”