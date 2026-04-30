Met Gala Magic: When Disney dreams took over the Red Carpet

From Cinderella-inspired gowns to Belle-like elegance, the Met Gala has often transformed into a real-life Disney fantasy. Over the years, icons like Zendaya, Katy Perry, Elle Fanning, and Katie Holmes have blended couture with fairytale magic on the red carpet. From glowing gowns to regal silhouettes, here’s a look at the most enchanting Disney-inspired Met Gala moments.