Prabhas Birthday special: 5 facts you probably didn't know about the Baahubali star

Telugu actor Prabhas, born on October 23, 1979, turns 47 in 2026. Over more than two decades in cinema, the actor has appeared in films across genres and gained nationwide recognition through the Baahubali franchise. His filmography includes titles such as Varsham, Mirchi, Saaho, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD.
While his performances in large-scale action and fantasy films have brought him a wide audience, several aspects of his life and career are less widely known. On his birthday, here are five facts about the actor.
Before establishing himself in the film industry, Prabhas pursued formal education in engineering. He completed a Bachelor of Technology degree at Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad. Born in Chennai, he attended school in Chennai and Bhimavaram before continuing his studies in Hyderabad. His educational background preceded his entry into Telugu cinema, where he made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002.
Prabhas made a brief appearance in the 2014 Hindi action film Action Jackson, directed by Prabhu Deva and starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. He appeared in the song Surya Ast, Punjabi Mast. The appearance came before the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, which significantly expanded his recognition beyond Telugu-speaking audiences.
Prabhas played Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in S. S. Rajamouli’s two-part film series. The franchise required an extended production schedule, physical preparation and continuity across the two films.
Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015, followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. The films became major box-office successes and helped establish Prabhas as a prominent name in Indian cinema beyond regional-language markets.
Before entering films, Prabhas considered a career in the hospitality industry. In earlier interviews, he had expressed an interest in becoming a hotelier. His interest in food has also been mentioned in profiles of the actor, with butter chicken and biryani frequently cited among his favourite dishes.
Although he eventually pursued acting, the hotelier ambition remains one of the lesser-known details associated with his early career.
In 2017, Prabhas became the first South Indian actor to have a wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds Bangkok, according to reports. The figure was created following the success of Baahubali, in which he portrayed the characters Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali.
The installation marked a milestone in the actor’s growing international recognition following the release of the franchise. The two films brought Telugu cinema to a wider audience and established Prabhas as one of the prominent faces of large-scale Indian productions.
As Prabhas turns 47, these five facts offer a look at different stages of his journey, from his education and early screen appearances to the franchise that expanded his reach across Indian cinema.
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