Prabhas Birthday special: 5 facts you probably didn't know about the Baahubali star

Telugu actor Prabhas, born on October 23, 1979, turns 47 in 2026. Over more than two decades in cinema, the actor has appeared in films across genres and gained nationwide recognition through the Baahubali franchise. His filmography includes titles such as Varsham, Mirchi, Saaho, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD.

While his performances in large-scale action and fantasy films have brought him a wide audience, several aspects of his life and career are less widely known. On his birthday, here are five facts about the actor.