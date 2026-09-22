Prabhas-starrer Fauzi release delayed? Film may arrive in March 2027

Superstar Prabhas's most awaited film in years, the war-action period drama Fauzi, is headed for a release-date shuffle — and the buzz around the delay is doing little to dim excitement about the film itself.
The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was officially locked for a worldwide theatrical release on December 3, 2026. But it's now reportedly being pushed to early 2027, with March emerging as the most likely new window.
According to sources close to the production, the delay is a calculated call. A source close to the project said the team is currently rechecking the completed footage and making a few corrections, adding that the makers want to release the film at the right time rather than rush it out. With hundreds of crores riding on the film, the makers are reportedly unwilling to leave anything to chance, and Prabhas himself is said to be on board with the new timeline.
It's a decision one producer close to the film summed up simply, telling reporters: "You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali."
Set against the backdrop of 1940s colonial India, Fauzi is reportedly set during the British Raj and World War II era and centres on the Azad Hind Fauj, with Prabhas playing a fierce army officer described as a "one-man battalion." Director Raghavapudi has described the story as inspired by little-known chapters of India's colonial past.
The film marks Prabhas's return to grand period filmmaking for the first time since the Baahubali franchise redefined Indian cinema at scale, and reports indicate the film is expected to release in two parts, with a second instalment reportedly planned as a prequel. The cast includes debutante Imanvi opposite Prabhas, alongside veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada.
Shooting was temporarily halted earlier this year after a road accident near Hyderabad claimed the life of a crew member and left five others injured, while the team was traveling to Ramoji Film City for a shoot.
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