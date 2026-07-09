AICWA seeks high-level probe after Rajesh Sharma falls critically ill during Prabhas’ Fauji shoot

The association raised questions regarding the incident, which included why the actor was not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals if his condition had become critical during the shoot. It also questioned whether adequate emergency medical assistance was available on the set and whether all mandatory workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were being followed.

“The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country,” the statement read.

The association further alleged that complete facts often do not reach the public whenever serious incidents occur on film sets, claiming that workers and technicians frequently hesitate to speak openly due to fear of losing their jobs or facing professional consequences.

AICWA has urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. It has sought an inquiry into the exact cause of Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency, whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and whether there was any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority.

The association further demanded for strict legal action be initiated against those found responsible, irrespective of the scale or budget of the production, if any lapse is established during the investigation.