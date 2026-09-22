Nani’s highly anticipated film The Paradise receives intense BBFC advisory ahead of release

According to the BBFC advisory, the film contains strong violent sequences that include punching, stabbing, slashing and impalement. The detailed report warns of dismemberment and severed body parts alongside graphic injuries involving blood, exposed flesh and brain matter. It highlights a prolonged torture sequence where characters have their hands repeatedly struck with a heavy object, as well as a scene involving severe burns from hot liquid.

The warnings do not stop at physical violence. The board flagged scenes involving severe sexual humiliation, including a woman being forcibly stripped in front of a crowd. It also detailed instances of self-harm such as a suicide attempt, a death by suicide and self-mutilation with barbed wire. Further disturbing elements include pregnancy-related distress, where a heavily pregnant woman is forcibly electrocuted, leading to a traumatic childbirth sequence involving a stillbirth. The advisory also mentions threats to sell women at an auction and references to women having sex for money.

With a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 49 minutes, The Paradise promises an intense and unfiltered cinematic experience. Directed by Srikanth, the project stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, veteran actor Mohan Babu and actress Sonali Kulkarni. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film prepares for a massive multilingual release. Special premiere shows are scheduled for September 23, allowing audiences an early glimpse into this dark world.