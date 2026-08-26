Nadharer Bhela movie review: Pradipta Bhattacharya delivers a brilliant, unsettling tale of survival

The film’s protagonist Nadhar, immaculately played by Amit Saha, is the slowest-moving man living on planet Earth, perhaps slower than the sloth. The man who takes hours to move from his bed to his courtyard is solely dependent on his mother, who manages to earn a square meal for both by running errands around the village. Nadhar is also revered by the village folks, who often visit him for blessings and wish fulfilments in lieu of meagre provisions. Nadhar refuses to play the saint anymore, putting his mother in further crisis. The story begins when his mother dies of a sudden accident.

The totally unemployable Nadhar catches the attention of a manager of a circus that sets up a tent in the village. The story proceeds lucidly from there until it reaches a denouement. But by the time you reach the end, you are already sucked into the world of the circus and the helpless existence of its employees.

The film’s success lies not in the storyline and beautiful gimmick-free camera work alone. Despite the narrative taking place in a circus set in a village, the audience can relate to the story. It perhaps will resonate at every level with every individual, be it exploitation at work, tropes of patriarchy, dashed hopes and frustrations, social rejection and how a crowd of otherwise sane people can turn into a completely insensitive mob, deriving pleasure out of bullying someone weak and helpless.