Movie Review: Rudrajit Roy’s Pinjar promises hope among social confinements

“ Tui ki kore bujish pakhira kon gache ache”

“Chup koriya kaan bujhle shona jaye kon gaach”

(How do you know which trees the birds are in?

If you keep quiet and carefully listen, you can identify which tree?

This conversation between the two characters in Pinjar sums up the entire movie very well! Rudrajit Roy’s directorial has finally hit the screens in Kolkata through a gala premiere yesterday night where the star cast and industry colleagues attended the screening. While the star cast was full of hope and excitement, the guests were full of praises. And if you are wondering what makes Pinjar special, we’ll tell you just that.

Instances that are found next door