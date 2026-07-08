Rudrajit Roy on how the image of a caged bird gave way to his movie, Pinjar

A

I believe there is a part of me in every character. As writers and filmmakers, we inevitably leave fragments of ourselves behind in the people we create. Yet, if I were to choose one character with whom I feel the deepest connection, it would be Jhimli.

She possesses a quiet sensitivity and an instinctive empathy that endures despite the limitations imposed upon her world. Her willingness to question what is accepted, rather than simply surrender to it, mirrors my own journey as a filmmaker , constantly examining the boundaries we inherit and searching for the possibilities that lie beyond them.

There is also something in her that speaks to the echoes of another life, of dreams not yet abandoned, of a belief that even in the face of adversity, all things remain possible if we dare to imagine them. Her journey reflects the obstacles we encounter both within ourselves and in the world around us, and the courage required to keep moving forward despite them. In many ways, Jhimli embodies hope, fragile at times, but enduring and perhaps that is why I find her story so deeply personal.