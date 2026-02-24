Nani announces his upcoming film, Bloody Romeo, on his 41st birthday

Along with birthday wishes, fans have also congratulated Nani for Bloody Romeo. One person said, “This Romeo cooked hard 🔥”, while another person said, “Eagerly waiting for gangster universe 🔥*Saaho*OG*BloddyRomeo*.” A third commentator said, “When Quality Collaborates with Quality 🙇🏻.”

Bloody Romeo is directed by Sujeeth who is known for his stylized visuals and unique promotional materials. Bloody Romeo, which has a comedic twist to the story is shot as a pan-Indian film. The premise of an Indian gangster disguised as a chef leads to a very entertaining story filled with violence, dark comedy and stylized filmmaking.

The film will begin production during summer, 2026. Other details regarding cast and crew should be released soon. The animated reveal and the animated score and voiceover have given the film a very edgy and energetic feel. In addition to Bloody Romeo, Nani also has a movie called The Paradise in the works. It is directed by Srikanth Odela.