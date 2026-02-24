Nani announces his upcoming film, Bloody Romeo, on his 41st birthday

Nani, the famous actor, gave his fans a special present on his 41st birthday. He made a big announcement about his new film Bloody Romeo which is directed by Sujeeth. He also released a very cool animated promo that features special effects and has a voice-over from Vennela Kishore. The song for the film is called No. 1 Gangsta, written and produced by Pravin Veyra, and sung by Kayo Drip.
Nani shared the promo on social media, “Little bit of action Little bit of fun Little bit of madness And a whole lot of love :)” The teaser shows Nani cooking with confidence but the action becomes chaotic quickly. Nani appears in a layered role described as the ‘No.1 chef and gangster,’ which insinuates that the character is the perfect blend of charm, wit, and calculated aggression.
Along with birthday wishes, fans have also congratulated Nani for Bloody Romeo. One person said, “This Romeo cooked hard 🔥”, while another person said, “Eagerly waiting for gangster universe 🔥*Saaho*OG*BloddyRomeo*.” A third commentator said, “When Quality Collaborates with Quality 🙇🏻.”
Bloody Romeo is directed by Sujeeth who is known for his stylized visuals and unique promotional materials. Bloody Romeo, which has a comedic twist to the story is shot as a pan-Indian film. The premise of an Indian gangster disguised as a chef leads to a very entertaining story filled with violence, dark comedy and stylized filmmaking.
The film will begin production during summer, 2026. Other details regarding cast and crew should be released soon. The animated reveal and the animated score and voiceover have given the film a very edgy and energetic feel. In addition to Bloody Romeo, Nani also has a movie called The Paradise in the works. It is directed by Srikanth Odela.
