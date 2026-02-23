Sai Pallavi gets mobbed at Kochi Airport: Are fans and paps crossing the line?

Fan behaviour after Sai Pallavi’s arrival at the Kochi International Airport recently spoke volumes about the growing volatility of fan behaviour in public spaces. The actress flew in to the city to attend an award ceremony, where she was also one of the major winners.

Sai Pallavi mobbed at Kochi Airport amid viral frenzy

Sai Pallavi got mobbed by a large crowd of fans and paparazzi even before she had stepped out of the terminal. In a few videos, the security was seen trying their level best to control the crowd. Videos circulating online show people surging forward, phones raised. The actress even kept her calm and tried to reason with the people, but in vain. She eventually had to run to her car.