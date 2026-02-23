Sai Pallavi gets mobbed at Kochi Airport: Are fans and paps crossing the line?

Fan behaviour after Sai Pallavi’s arrival at the Kochi International Airport recently spoke volumes about the growing volatility of fan behaviour in public spaces. The actress flew in to the city to attend an award ceremony, where she was also one of the major winners.
Sai Pallavi got mobbed by a large crowd of fans and paparazzi even before she had stepped out of the terminal. In a few videos, the security was seen trying their level best to control the crowd. Videos circulating online show people surging forward, phones raised. The actress even kept her calm and tried to reason with the people, but in vain. She eventually had to run to her car.
This is not an isolated moment. Post the birth of his twins, Ram Charan and his elder daughter Klin Kaara were headed to the hospital to visit the newest family members and Upasana. They were surrounded by a huge group of fans and paparazzi outside the hospital in Hyderabad. The incident drew sharp criticism online, especially given the presence of a child and the context of the location.
This is the erosion of basic public boundaries when celebrities appear in everyday spaces.
Indian film stars have always inspired intense devotion. Fan clubs, cut-outs, first-day celebrations — the culture of adoration is deeply embedded in the industry. It was organised enthusiasm once but is now increasingly becoming spontaneous crowd surges driven by the smartphone economy. Every sighting is content. Every moment is a potential viral clip.
And when one person runs forward, dozens follow. Security becomes reactive instead of preventive. The situation can turn risky within seconds, not just for the celebrity, but for fans themselves.
These incidents feel less like isolated flashes of excitement and more like warning signs of a culture that is mistaking access for affection. In the age of proof of virality, admiration is no longer enough. People want evidence they were there. And that need, multiplied by hundreds of phones and a moment’s frenzy, is what turns admiration into a hazard.
