Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara mobbed at Hyderabad hospital

The Konidela family is abuzz with joy as Tollywood’s favorite power couple, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, have finally welcomed new members to their family. On January 31, 2026, the couple gave birth to twins—a boy and a girl, making them proud parents of three.
The happy news was broken by the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, who took to social media to share his joy. He revealed that both the babies and Upasana are doing well and that the babies’ arrival is a "divine blessing" for the entire family. Later on February 1, Ram Charan shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, referring to his wife as the "greatest strength" in his life and thanking fans for their unconditional support.
However, the celebrations were temporarily marred by a heart-wrenching incident at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, Ram Charan arrived at the hospital to meet his wife and twins, accompanied by his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara. As he stepped out of his car, the actor was immediately mobbed by a huge crowd of fans and photographers.
Despite the presence of a security entourage, the situation escalated into a volatile one as fans pushed to get closer to the RRR actor. In the viral video, Ram was seen to be visibly agitated and protective of Klin Kaara, shielding her from the pushing crowd. At one point, he was even seen asking the crowd to make way for them, while his daughter was said to have hidden her face in an attempt to shield herself from the chaos.
Fans were quick to point out the ‘lack of civic sense’ shown by the fans in the video. Many were concerned about the risks of mobbing a parent with a toddler in tow, especially in a hospital area. "If anything happens to a little child, who is going to take responsibility?" asked a concerned fan on X.
Ram and Upasana, who tied the knot in June 2012, have always been vocal about the need to maintain a balance between their public and private lives as parents. As the couple embarks on this new journey with three little ones, fans are hoping that future celebrations will be received with more respect for their boundaries.