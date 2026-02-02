Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara mobbed at Hyderabad hospital

The Konidela family is abuzz with joy as Tollywood’s favorite power couple, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, have finally welcomed new members to their family. On January 31, 2026, the couple gave birth to twins—a boy and a girl, making them proud parents of three.

Mobs surround Ram Charan as he visits his newborns at Apollo Hospital Hyderabad

The happy news was broken by the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, who took to social media to share his joy. He revealed that both the babies and Upasana are doing well and that the babies’ arrival is a "divine blessing" for the entire family. Later on February 1, Ram Charan shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, referring to his wife as the "greatest strength" in his life and thanking fans for their unconditional support.

However, the celebrations were temporarily marred by a heart-wrenching incident at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, Ram Charan arrived at the hospital to meet his wife and twins, accompanied by his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara. As he stepped out of his car, the actor was immediately mobbed by a huge crowd of fans and photographers.