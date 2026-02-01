When Chiranjeevi said he was scared Ram Charan might have another girl child and drew backlash

Megastar Chiranjeevi's seemingly lighthearted comments regarding his desire to have a grandson took a surprising turn when the Internet highlighted the sexist undertones in his remarks.

Chiranjeevi's son, RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana have just become parents to twins, a boy and girl. The couple also has a daughter, Klin Kaara, born in 2023.

Why Chiranjeevi's comments about a grandson invited backlash

Roughly a year ago when Chiranjeevi was serving as the Chief Guest at the Brahma Anandam pre-release function, he said that he is surrounded by women at home, he feels like the warden of a women's hostel. In order to carry on his family's legacy, he added that he hopes to have a grandson.

"When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye..." said Chiranjeevi.