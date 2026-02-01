When Chiranjeevi said he was scared Ram Charan might have another girl child and drew backlash

Megastar Chiranjeevi's seemingly lighthearted comments regarding his desire to have a grandson took a surprising turn when the Internet highlighted the sexist undertones in his remarks.
Chiranjeevi's son, RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana have just become parents to twins, a boy and girl. The couple also has a daughter, Klin Kaara, born in 2023.
Roughly a year ago when Chiranjeevi was serving as the Chief Guest at the Brahma Anandam pre-release function, he said that he is surrounded by women at home, he feels like the warden of a women's hostel. In order to carry on his family's legacy, he added that he hopes to have a grandson.
"When I'm at home, it doesn't feel like I'm surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I'm a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye..." said Chiranjeevi.
Chiranjeevi's comment on his legacy and asking Ram Charan for a male heir didn't sit well with the Internet.
A user wrote on X, "The post highlights an issue that's unfortunately still prevalent in 2025. It's disheartening to see someone of Chiranjeevi's stature perpetuate outdated gender biases. The obsession with a male heir is not only disappointing but also a reflection of a societal mindset that needs urgent change."
The same user added, "Chiranjeevi, with his influence, could be advocating for equality and breaking these stereotypes, yet here we are, discussing his fear of having another granddaughter. It's time to evolve, to recognise that every child, regardless of gender, is a blessing and contributes equally to legacy."
Another user claimed, "A celebrity like him should be cautious about what to say in public. It's so."
