Priyanka Chopra reveals a 'heartbreaking' comment from daughter Malti: 'I was about to cancel my flight...'

Priyanka Chopra has often talked about experiencing 'mom guilt' which is a phenomena most working mothers experience when they have to be away from their kids for work commitments. Priyanka recently appeared on Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose and shared a moment when baby Malti's comments made Priyanka reconsider her work trip.
Priyanka shared, “I was leaving. I was packing up and before I leave for a trip we talked about it. So I was having that chat and whenever she has real feelings, she talks to her babies, because she is a mama and has little dollies which are her babies. So she looks at them and says I’m such a good mama. I don’t leave you and go to work.”
A three- and- a –half year old Malti Marie almost caused a pin drop silence with this comment. Priyanka further revealed, “My toes curled, I was almost about to cancel my flight. I was so stressed out. And then she laughed and smiled at me. She knew it was a joke. But I was thinking about it the whole flight.”
Food for thought
While Malti Marie may have been joking, one can understand their true feelings of having to stay away from their mother’s for a considerable amount of time, at a stretch.
Through this revelation, Priyanka actually connects with hundreds of working moms who probably see their child’s heart break while having to leave them at home or a crèche for the day or having to leave them at home for a few days.
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