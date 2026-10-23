Priyanka Chopra reveals a 'heartbreaking' comment from daughter Malti: 'I was about to cancel my flight...'

Priyanka shared, “I was leaving. I was packing up and before I leave for a trip we talked about it. So I was having that chat and whenever she has real feelings, she talks to her babies, because she is a mama and has little dollies which are her babies. So she looks at them and says I’m such a good mama. I don’t leave you and go to work.”

A three- and- a –half year old Malti Marie almost caused a pin drop silence with this comment. Priyanka further revealed, “My toes curled, I was almost about to cancel my flight. I was so stressed out. And then she laughed and smiled at me. She knew it was a joke. But I was thinking about it the whole flight.”