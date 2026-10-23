Udta Teer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s promotions disrupted by Atif Aslam song at Wagah border

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s promotional visit to the Attari-Wagah border was interrupted by Atif Aslam’s rendition of Tajdar-e-Haram for Coke Studio Pakistan as it played over loudspeakers from the Pakistani side. The music reportedly made it difficult for the actors to address the gathering during the event, with videos of the incident subsequently circulating on social media.
Ayushmann and Sara visited the border in Punjab on October 21, ahead of the theatrical release of their upcoming film Udta Teer on October 23. They attended the Beating Retreat ceremony and interacted with people gathered at the venue.
Ayushmann and Sara were addressing the crowd when Atif Aslam’s version of Tajdar-e-Haram began playing at a high volume from across the border. The music could be heard in videos shared online, while the actors continued their promotional interaction.
The visit took place at the Attari-Wagah border, where the daily Beating Retreat ceremony features coordinated drills and a flag-lowering ritual performed by Indian and Pakistani border personnel. The ceremony draws visitors and is attended by members of the public on both sides.
Before visiting the Attari-Wagah border, Ayushmann and Sara visited Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.
Following the visit, Sara shared a message on social media expressing gratitude to the Border Security Force (BSF). She acknowledged the personnel guarding the country's borders and referred to their service and sacrifices. Her post included a message of appreciation for the force.
The visit formed part of the promotional activities for Udta Teer, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.
Udta Teer is a spy comedy directed by Aakash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala and other cast members.
Ayushmann plays a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory after an accident and begins believing that he is an Indian counterterrorism officer. The resulting confusion forms the basis of the film's story, which combines espionage, mistaken identity and comedy.
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