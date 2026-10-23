Udta Teer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s promotions disrupted by Atif Aslam song at Wagah border

The visit took place at the Attari-Wagah border, where the daily Beating Retreat ceremony features coordinated drills and a flag-lowering ritual performed by Indian and Pakistani border personnel. The ceremony draws visitors and is attended by members of the public on both sides.

Before visiting the Attari-Wagah border, Ayushmann and Sara visited Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

Following the visit, Sara shared a message on social media expressing gratitude to the Border Security Force (BSF). She acknowledged the personnel guarding the country's borders and referred to their service and sacrifices. Her post included a message of appreciation for the force.

The visit formed part of the promotional activities for Udta Teer, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.

Udta Teer is a spy comedy directed by Aakash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala and other cast members.

Ayushmann plays a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory after an accident and begins believing that he is an Indian counterterrorism officer. The resulting confusion forms the basis of the film's story, which combines espionage, mistaken identity and comedy.