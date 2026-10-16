Prammod Sanghi on Udta Teer, martial arts training and his journey as an actor

He adds, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that have come my way. The Indian film industry is evolving at a rapid pace. And thanks to the new age of storytelling, the mould is broken every season. I guess that’s the reason when a casting director looks at me, they see beyond my looks. They are looking at the complete personality. It’s a lot to do with my curiosity too. I have been a student for life. Growing up in a boarding school, always wanting to speak the dialect of a classmate and applying it on stage. The opportunity to learn dancing, martial arts, horse riding, rifle shooting, and falling in love with literature and stage and cinema only helped. I feel the film industry is known for taking risks. And I am glad to be acknowledged. Well, the real challenge still awaits; it’s one thing to be compared to a Jason Statham, Bruce Willis or Dwayne Johnson and another to actually be cast in a role that requires the metal. I feel ready, and so are the audience and the industry."

Dance, in particular, remains an important part of Prammod’s identity, despite the expectations that accompanied his early career. "Yes. Ever since the day I started working as an actor. At the beginning I was boxed in as a villain. My industry seniors, acting class fellows, would say that I would be easily cast as a villain, and I would envision myself on the stage of Jhalak Dikhlaja and Dancing with the Stars. Because we don’t imagine our villains to be dancers, do we? People who see me dance for the first time are often surprised, and that expression is the best compliment ever."

Coming from a middle-class family of lawyers and businessmen, Prammod describes his move to Mumbai as a considerable leap of faith. His early experiences writing, directing, acting in and producing a play featuring ten dance styles eventually led him towards short-format filmmaking. "A lot of readers would look at me and think I have seen this guy. That’s because of my relationship with the world of short-format films. I come from a humble middle-class background. A family of lawyers and businessmen. Moving to Mumbai and pursuing a career in films was a long shot. At the beginning of my career, I wrote, directed, acted in and produced a play that featured 10 dance styles. And that’s when a friend of mine suggested, 'Let's make a short film.' In 2014, the Indian film industry saw a boom in short-format films. And thanks to platforms like Large Short Films, a lot of filmmakers got an opportunity to showcase their stories."

Prammod subsequently made two short films, Fearless and Pinjra, which were released on Large Short Films. "We did not have enough resources to take them to festivals, but since then I have always associated myself with the world of short films. Acting, producing and at times directing a few. I have been a part of at least a dozen short and student films since. And this has been the best film school ever."

It was this long-standing association with independent storytelling that brought him to Dear Tillo. Drawn to the script and the conviction of its creator, Mark Bennington, Prammod joined the project as executive producer and also collaborated on the direction. "So when Mark sent me the script of Dear Tillo, I instantly fell in love with it, and to top it all, his conviction. He wanted me to be the executive producer and also associate with him to direct it. I was also responsible for finding the leading lady who could do justice to Tillo and the rest, as they say, is history. Today we are a part of five international film festivals and counting, namely the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the International Film Festival South Asia, the Toronto International Film Festival, the River to River Florence Indian Film Festival, and the Sweden Film Awards."

With several projects on the horizon, Prammod is looking towards another busy phase in his career. Among his upcoming ventures is Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which marks the return of the romantic-comedy duo Imran Khan and Danish Aslam. He is also set to appear in Storm, a series from Hrithik Roshan's production house, directed by Ajitpal Singh.

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