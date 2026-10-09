Micky Singh on A Mosquito in the Ear: ‘There was a lot of Sister Aruna in me’

When asked about her experience working with an international team, she says, “I think the professionalism was at another level. We made this movie in 20 days. Just imagine the level of planning and preparation that required. They all sat down and planned this movie because there was such a cultural difference and a language barrier. They were shooting in India, so they kept all of that in mind. Whatever was allocated for that particular day was completed, right down to the last detail. Because the post-production was being done in the US, none of the Indian actors could have been there later for dubbing or anything else. So everything that had to be done had to be done right there and it had to be done perfectly,” she adds.

The experience also gave Micky an opportunity to form a close bond with her co-stars,. “Jake has two sons, and they are the same age as my grandson. So when we used to be walking around the markets, sometimes Jake would ask me, ‘Do you think I should buy this for my son?’ There was a lot of camaraderie between all of us. It was actually a real pleasure working with both Naz and Jake, and then, of course, Sarvari.”

Shooting in Goa, however, came with its own challenges, particularly for an international crew unused to the heat and crowds. “It was so hot and so crowded. In fact, most of the movie was shot outdoors, and it was, I think, the worst possible month in Goa. But I must say, everyone was so cooperative and nobody complained. I think the director achieved that because she brought us together as a team and everyone settled into their roles.”

She also credits the production team for looking after the cast amid the demanding shoot. “The production did a fantastic job. They really went out of their way to take care of us. They would hijack us around some corner and take us away for fresh watermelon juice!”

One of the highlights of the shoot was working with young actor Ruhi Pal, who plays Sarvari. “Ruhi and I actually shared a vanity, so we got very close. She’s a brilliant kid. But all credit to Nico for getting that performance out of her. Ruhi would be pulling Nico’s hair, and Nico would give her the other side and say, ‘Okay, pull here!’”