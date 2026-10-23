Sydney Sweeney shaves her face in new campaign for her lingerie brand

Sydney Sweeney has shared a new promotional look for her lingerie brand where she can be seen shaving her face with a razor. The images, posted on the brand’s official social media account on October 22, 2026, show Sweeney wearing a navy blue bra, a matching cropped sweater and black leggings while carrying out the skincare step in front of a mirror.

The post comes as her label Syrn prepares to release its next holiday collection on October 27. The campaign features Sweeney in a series of photographs showcasing the brand’s lingerie and promotional styling.

Sydney Sweeney’s face-shaving routine draws attention

The images show Sweeney using a razor on her face, bringing attention to a beauty practice commonly referred to as facial shaving or dermaplaning. The actor has previously spoken about her skincare habits, including how she prepares her skin while working on film and television projects.

In an earlier interview, Sweeney said she tends to exfoliate more frequently while filming because wearing heavy makeup can affect her skin. She has also discussed having sensitive skin and adjusting her skincare products depending on the climate and her location.