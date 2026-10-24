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Asin's daughter turns 9 in Japan: Wears kimono, poses with sumo fighters

Asin's daughter, Arin Rayn, celebrated her ninth birthday in Japan with family and friends, enjoying traditional Japanese experiences, learning ninja moves and posing with sumo wrestlers
Asin's daughter, Arin Rayn, celebrated her ninth birthday with family and friends
Asin's daughter Arin turns 9
Updated on
2 min read

Asin's daughter, Arin Rayn, recently turned nine on October 23 and celebrated her birthday in Japan. The former actor took to Instagram Stories and posted photos from her daughter's birthday bash. During her stay in Japan, Arin could be spotted in a kimono costume, learning about Japanese culture and doing some ninja tricks. She also got photographed with sumo wrestlers.

Asin's daughter, Arin celebrates her 9th birthday with an authentic Japanese experience

Arin got an opportunity to learn about Japanese culture through the celebration. In the photos that Asin posted on Instagram, the little girl appeared cute wearing a kimono which resembles the dolls of Japan. During the visit, Arin got to learn about Japanese etiquette and practised like a ninja. Another instance was when she was pictured alongside sumo wrestlers.

Asin's daughter, Arin Rayn, turned nine on October 23
Asin's daughter, Arin posed with sumo wrestler and dressed as a ninja

Asin posted the images on her Instagram stories, although she was not in any of them. However, she hasn’t posted a selfie since 2017. She has taken a step back from being in the limelight after her marriage to Rahul Sharma.

The significance behind the name of her daughter was revealed by Asin on her daughter’s third birthday in 2020. Arin Rayn is derived from both her parent’s name, Rahul and Asin. According to the actress, 'Rayn' should be pronounced as 'Ra-in.' She described the name as short, simple, gender-neutral and secular. She also wanted it to be free from associations with religion, caste and patriarchy.

The actress described the name as short, simple, gender-neutral
Arin Rayn combines elements of both her parents' names, Rahul and Asin

Asin started her acting career with a Malayalam film in 2001. Asin’s big break came in the Tamil film Ghajini in 2005 along with Suriya. Later on, she repeated her role of Kalpana in a 2008 Hindi remake with Aamir Khan, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Some of her Bollywood movies were Ready with Salman Khan, Khiladi 786 with Akshay Kumar and Bol Bachchan with Ajay Devgn. Her last movie was All Is Well with Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Supriya Pathak. In April 2016, Asin took a step back from the showbiz industry.

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Asin's daughter, Arin Rayn, celebrated her ninth birthday with family and friends
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