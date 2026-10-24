Asin's daughter turns 9 in Japan: Wears kimono, poses with sumo fighters

Asin's daughter, Arin Rayn, recently turned nine on October 23 and celebrated her birthday in Japan. The former actor took to Instagram Stories and posted photos from her daughter's birthday bash. During her stay in Japan, Arin could be spotted in a kimono costume, learning about Japanese culture and doing some ninja tricks. She also got photographed with sumo wrestlers.

Asin's daughter, Arin celebrates her 9th birthday with an authentic Japanese experience

Arin got an opportunity to learn about Japanese culture through the celebration. In the photos that Asin posted on Instagram, the little girl appeared cute wearing a kimono which resembles the dolls of Japan. During the visit, Arin got to learn about Japanese etiquette and practised like a ninja. Another instance was when she was pictured alongside sumo wrestlers.