Asin's daughter turns 9 in Japan: Wears kimono, poses with sumo fighters

Asin's daughter, Arin Rayn, recently turned nine on October 23 and celebrated her birthday in Japan. The former actor took to Instagram Stories and posted photos from her daughter's birthday bash. During her stay in Japan, Arin could be spotted in a kimono costume, learning about Japanese culture and doing some ninja tricks. She also got photographed with sumo wrestlers.
Arin got an opportunity to learn about Japanese culture through the celebration. In the photos that Asin posted on Instagram, the little girl appeared cute wearing a kimono which resembles the dolls of Japan. During the visit, Arin got to learn about Japanese etiquette and practised like a ninja. Another instance was when she was pictured alongside sumo wrestlers.
Asin posted the images on her Instagram stories, although she was not in any of them. However, she hasn’t posted a selfie since 2017. She has taken a step back from being in the limelight after her marriage to Rahul Sharma.
The significance behind the name of her daughter was revealed by Asin on her daughter’s third birthday in 2020. Arin Rayn is derived from both her parent’s name, Rahul and Asin. According to the actress, 'Rayn' should be pronounced as 'Ra-in.' She described the name as short, simple, gender-neutral and secular. She also wanted it to be free from associations with religion, caste and patriarchy.
Asin started her acting career with a Malayalam film in 2001. Asin’s big break came in the Tamil film Ghajini in 2005 along with Suriya. Later on, she repeated her role of Kalpana in a 2008 Hindi remake with Aamir Khan, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.
Some of her Bollywood movies were Ready with Salman Khan, Khiladi 786 with Akshay Kumar and Bol Bachchan with Ajay Devgn. Her last movie was All Is Well with Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Supriya Pathak. In April 2016, Asin took a step back from the showbiz industry.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.