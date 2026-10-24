Five times Drake proved his ultimate love for India and its culture

Drake might be a global hip-hop phenomenon, but his ties to the South Asian diaspora run surprisingly deep. Over the years, the Canadian artist has quietly cultivated a profound appreciation for Indian cinema, music and pop culture.

A deep dive into the global superstar’s Bollywood and Punjabi connections

In an incredible cross-cultural move, Drake acquired the official rights to the award-winning track Patakha Guddi, originally composed by legendary musician A.R. Rahman for the Bollywood film Highway. Singer Jyoti Nooran publicly confirmed that the rapper has been developing a heavily-dubbed remix of the hit.

His Indian connections began long before global superstardom. Drake made a rare cameo in the Canadian-Indian sports comedy Speedy Singhs, co-produced by Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar. He remains close friends with the film's star Vinay Virmani and follows Vinay to this day.