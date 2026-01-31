ABHI drops new single 21 Questions on love and life

ABHI, the versatile Indo-Canadian artiste known for his genre-blending sound and heartfelt storytelling, has released his new single, 21 Questions. The track offers an insight into the powerful themes and raw emotion that define his forthcoming project. This release marks an exciting new chapter in ABHI’s musical odyssey, a journey characterised by perseverance, creativity, and an unwavering pursuit of authentic self-expression.

ABHI releases new single 21 Questions

From a young age, ABHI’s story has been one of crossing borders and breaking boundaries. Born in India and raised in Canada, his multicultural upbringing fuels his distinctive fusion of R&B, Hip Hop, Pop, and EDM — a sonic tapestry reflecting his diverse influences and global outlook. His debut rap EP, Light Out, released at just 17, was an early sign of his promising career. Yet ABHI’s true strength lies in his refusal to be confined to a single genre.

Over the years, ABHI has evolved from a young rapper into a multifaceted artiste devoted to musical exploration. His dedication to mastering Indian classical music alongside Western styles has added depth and authenticity to his craft. His recent projects, including the Journey Over Destination EP and the acclaimed single Heartbreaker, which won Best Music Video 2025 at the Canadian International Film Festival, showcase his ability to craft emotionally resonant stories through sound.

ABHI begins 2026 with a powerful lineup of three singles set for consecutive release following 21 Questions.

Speaking about the single, he says, “21 Questions is a Punjabi R&B/Pop record told from a guy’s perspective, playfully asking the real questions that actually matter. Cheeky, honest, and light-hearted, the song explores the thoughts we often keep to ourselves when getting to know someone new. Beneath the fun vibe, 21 Questions reflects on the importance of communication before commitment — touching on values, expectations, and compatibility. It’s almost like a filter, highlighting the questions we should be asking to see if someone is truly our match. The song is driven by the idea of icebreakers for two people trying to connect. Sonically, it’s Punjabi R&B Pop — a unique sound with meaningful lyrics inspired by early 2000s R&B.”

His second single, Jaan Jaan featuring Neo Tempus & Kadiri, is an Afro R&B Pop track inspired by SRK nostalgia. The third single, Under The Stars, is a heartfelt acoustic R&B love song ABHI wrote as a wedding gift for his wife.

ABHI’s journey is a testament to resilience. From discovering his passion for songwriting at 16, immersing himself in Indian classical music, to collaborating with artists worldwide — his story reflects relentless dedication. His recent successes, including features on Apple Music playlists such as Punjabi Hits and Breaking Punjabi, alongside coverage from Rolling Stone India and Damaroo, highlight his growing influence and the universal appeal of his music.

Looking ahead, ABHI is determined to continue pushing boundaries. He will also release an EP titled Direction Over Speed, a sequel to his debut EP, Journey > Destination (2024). Like J>D, this five-track multi-genre project will be accompanied by a digital comic book centred on the character GUGU. This is an entirely original story penned by ABHI — a cinematic sci-fi comic and music project set in 2080, where Earth has splintered into multiple surviving worlds.

