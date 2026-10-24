Zendaya has signed on for Alex Garland's new sci-fi film. What draws her to unconventional filmmakers?

Zendaya has built a career that spans big-budget films and stories that allow her to explore complex characters. Her latest project follows this path, with the actor signing on to star in a new science-fiction film written and directed by Alex Garland for A24. Production is expected to begin in 2027, though details about the story and other cast members remain under wraps.
Alex is known for films that use science fiction to explore ideas about human nature, technology and power. His films include Ex Machina (2014) — about artificial intelligence; Annihilation (2018) — which mixes science fiction with horror; and Civil War (2024) — which follows journalists travelling through a country torn apart by conflict. His stories often leave audiences with questions rather than simple answers.
What makes filmmakers like Alex appealing to Zendaya? One possible answer lies in the kind of roles she takes on. Rather than staying within one genre, she has moved between action, drama, romance and science fiction. Working with directors who have a clear and unusual style gives her the chance to try something different with each project.
Her work with Luca Guadagnino on Challengers is one example. In the 2024 film, Zendaya played Tashi Duncan — a former tennis player who becomes a coach and finds herself caught in a complicated relationship with two men. The character is ambitious, competitive and difficult to read. Zendaya also served as a producer on the film, giving her a role in shaping the project beyond her performance.
She has also worked with Denis Villeneuve on the Dune films and Christopher Nolan on The Odyssey. These projects show her interest in working with directors who bring their own ideas and styles to the screen.
The new film also adds to Zendaya’s connection with A24 — the studio behind several distinctive films. While the details of her collaboration with Alex are still unknown, the pairing brings together an actor willing to take on varied roles and a filmmaker known for exploring unusual ideas.
For Zendaya, choosing a project may be about more than its scale or commercial appeal. Working with a director who offers a fresh perspective can give her the chance to discover new sides of herself as an actor. With Alex’s next film, audiences can expect another step into unfamiliar territory, even if the story itself remains a mystery for now.