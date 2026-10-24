Zendaya has signed on for Alex Garland's new sci-fi film. What draws her to unconventional filmmakers?

She has also worked with Denis Villeneuve on the Dune films and Christopher Nolan on The Odyssey. These projects show her interest in working with directors who bring their own ideas and styles to the screen.

The new film also adds to Zendaya’s connection with A24 — the studio behind several distinctive films. While the details of her collaboration with Alex are still unknown, the pairing brings together an actor willing to take on varied roles and a filmmaker known for exploring unusual ideas.

For Zendaya, choosing a project may be about more than its scale or commercial appeal. Working with a director who offers a fresh perspective can give her the chance to discover new sides of herself as an actor. With Alex’s next film, audiences can expect another step into unfamiliar territory, even if the story itself remains a mystery for now.