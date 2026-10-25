PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home tour reveals a chessboard inspired by the Mahabharata

🏸 to🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 star PV Sindhu has built a reputation for precision and power on the court. Her new home in Bengaluru shows a more personal side of the star.
The double Olympic medallist and Padma Bhushan awardee recently gave fans a look inside the house. Filmmaker Farah Khan toured the three-storey bungalow in her latest YouTube vlog. Sindhu and her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, reportedly moved to the city so she could focus on high-intensity training camps.
Guests will be greeted by a wall of photographs. It puts her career-defining sporting moments next to snapshots from the couple's wedding, so the house opens on both her professional milestones and her personal ones.
The living room has a pastel palette, turquoise-blue sofas, a glass centre table and marble accents. The most talked-about piece, though, is a custom glass-and-marble chessboard inspired by the Mahabharata. Its pieces are detailed figures of the Pandavas and Kauravas, so a game of chess plays out like a battlefield scene from the epic. One report puts the price at around Rs 1.7 lakh. A Persian carpet is also said to feature in the home.
The sunlit dining area opens onto a swimming pool and garden, and the home also has a modular kitchen. A seating area beside the pool gives the family a place to unwind outdoors, away from the intensity of training and tournaments.
It's a contrast to Sindhu's well-documented Hyderabad residence in Film Nagar, which is known for its trophy room, home theatre and terrace garden. The Bengaluru bungalow suggests a new chapter. It has the same polish, with more cultural character and more of the couple's shared life on display.
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