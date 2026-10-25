PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home tour reveals a chessboard inspired by the Mahabharata

🏸 to🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 star PV Sindhu has built a reputation for precision and power on the court. Her new home in Bengaluru shows a more personal side of the star.

PV Sindhu's Bengaluru home pairs modern interiors with Indian cultural references

The double Olympic medallist and Padma Bhushan awardee recently gave fans a look inside the house. Filmmaker Farah Khan toured the three-storey bungalow in her latest YouTube vlog. Sindhu and her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, reportedly moved to the city so she could focus on high-intensity training camps.