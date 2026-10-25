Celebs

PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home tour reveals a chessboard inspired by the Mahabharata

The badminton star's new three-storey bungalow blends contemporary design with touches of epic storytelling
PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home
PV Sindhu’s Bengaluru home stands out with its epic chessboard
Updated on
2 min read

🏸 to🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 star PV Sindhu has built a reputation for precision and power on the court. Her new home in Bengaluru shows a more personal side of the star.

PV Sindhu's Bengaluru home pairs modern interiors with Indian cultural references

The double Olympic medallist and Padma Bhushan awardee recently gave fans a look inside the house. Filmmaker Farah Khan toured the three-storey bungalow in her latest YouTube vlog. Sindhu and her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, reportedly moved to the city so she could focus on high-intensity training camps.

Guests will be greeted by a wall of photographs. It puts her career-defining sporting moments next to snapshots from the couple's wedding, so the house opens on both her professional milestones and her personal ones.

The chessboard that steals the show

The living room has a pastel palette, turquoise-blue sofas, a glass centre table and marble accents. The most talked-about piece, though, is a custom glass-and-marble chessboard inspired by the Mahabharata. Its pieces are detailed figures of the Pandavas and Kauravas, so a game of chess plays out like a battlefield scene from the epic. One report puts the price at around Rs 1.7 lakh. A Persian carpet is also said to feature in the home.

The sunlit dining area opens onto a swimming pool and garden, and the home also has a modular kitchen. A seating area beside the pool gives the family a place to unwind outdoors, away from the intensity of training and tournaments.

It's a contrast to Sindhu's well-documented Hyderabad residence in Film Nagar, which is known for its trophy room, home theatre and terrace garden. The Bengaluru bungalow suggests a new chapter. It has the same polish, with more cultural character and more of the couple's shared life on display.

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