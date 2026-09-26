Anjali Anand's mother delivers ultimate deadpan verdict on Dhamaal 4 — and even Farah Khan couldn't stop laughing

Reportedly, the room erupted. Farah Khan, never one to let a good moment slide, found the entire exchange hilarious, and it's easy to see why — there's something delightfully universal about a mother who will love you unconditionally but will not, under any circumstances, inflate your ego on camera.

The lighthearted moment came amid a much more emotional conversation about Anjali's journey to stardom. She opened up about hitting what she called the "lowest point" of her life in 2020, when the pandemic wiped out her savings and left her seriously considering leaving India altogether. "Lockdown ho gaya tha, paise khatam ho gaye the... 6 mahina jitni savings thi ud gayi," she recalled.

It was during a trip to Goa with friends that she got the call that would change everything — from casting director Shanoo Sharma, about an audition for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Even her mother was skeptical at first, given the family had no industry connections. "Badi aayi Karan Johar ko milne ja rahi hai. Tujhe kyun milega woh," she remembers her mother saying at the time.

Of course, Anjali landed the role, and the rest — including a spot in one of 2026's biggest ensemble comedies — is history. Her mother, evidently, remains delightfully impossible to impress.