Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh wrap up Dhamaal 4, set for Eid 2026 release

The wait is almost over for fans of the Dhamaal franchise! The makers of Dhamaal 4 have officially wrapped up the shoot of the comedy entertainer, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is now locked for a grand Eid 2026 release.

Dhamaal 4 shoot completed: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi & Riteish Deshmukh promise madness on Eid 2026

The announcement was made in true Dhamaal style on Instagram with a quirky newspaper-themed post that read “Dhamaal Times” and “Breaking News.” Sharing the update, Ajay Devgn wrote:“Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026.”

Production house T-Series also joined in the fun, posting: “P.S. Ye swipe karte-karte Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak pahunch sakte ho… Par kya karein? Khabar hi kuch aisi hai… It’s a wrap on #Dhamaal4. Now, let the madness begin! #Dhamaal4 coming to cinemas on Eid 2026!”

After an extensive six-month schedule, the cast and crew wrapped up filming in Mumbai on Saturday. The film also features Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar under the banners of T-Series, Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios.

The Dhamaal journey began in 2007 with the first installment, inspired by Stanley Kramer’s 1963 classic It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. It was followed by Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019), the latter being loosely based on Vacation (2015) with bits borrowed from Blended (2014).

Now, nearly two decades later, the madness is all set to return with Dhamaal 4 promising laughter, chaos, and entertainment on Eid 2026. With the entire star cast coming together, a lot is riding on the film.

