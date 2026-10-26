Is Nicki Minaj the new White House press secretary? Rumours circulate after Trump praises 'beautiful a**

Nicki Minaj was recently spotted along United States President Donald Trump during a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan. Two reasons make this appearance etched in the minds of the people. First, President Trump’s sexual comment about the rapper’s appearance and second, the hint of a senior White House official about the possibility of Nicki running for the Press Secretary position.
According to reports, on October 25 when the American rapper and the President were spotted together during the campaign, Trump during his speech drew the audience’s attention by making a sexually provocative remark. He had said, “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a**….” He also asked Nicki to stand up so the audience could validate what he just said. Thereafter he apologized to the audience for having strayed from the main topic of the speech and also hoped that Nicki would not mind his comment which was made in jest.
Moreover, the White House communications Director Steven Cheung also touted Nicki as the new Press Secretary. It is mandatory to clear that she is neither chosen for the post nor running for it. It was just a statement given by the Official. The incident unfolded that Steven and Nicki were having a conversation about Trump’s policies and the latter was praising the President. Steven put up the video along with a cheeky caption which suggested that Nicki could well become the next White House Press Secretary after Katie Zacharia’s exit in just five days of stepping into the position.
As of now Nicki has not publicly mentioned that she is in either way offended by any of the statements. In fact, in response to Steven’s post she had put up the American flag and an emoji.
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