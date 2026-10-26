Rashmika Mandanna shares strong message for critics of her marriage: 'You weren't there. He was...'

Rashmika Mandanna responded to the criticism which her relationship and her husband Vijay Deverakonda received after appearing on Koffee With Karan.
The actor revealed that she typically stays away from arguments on social media, but this particular argument had taken a turn for the worse. She described the response as an angry mob looking for someone to take it out on. Responding to critics about marriage proposals, Rashmika told them that although Vijay believed in taking his time to study their compatibility before planning for the future, she was sure of her stance on things. “I am all heart and he is the thinker- and we need that in each other's lives,” she wrote.
For Rashmika, marriage is not about rings or any kind of proposals, but about the life the couple makes together. Showing her love for Vijay, she said, “And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?”
Rashmika Mandanna referred to this man as her lifelong companion, friend, father of her children, and someone she wishes to grow old with. When asked how many times she would pick him, her reply was very straightforward and precise: “I would do it a thousand times-100 is nothing.”
The actress also interrogated people on social media platforms who had made videos telling her that she should leave him. The reason for this was that Rashmika believed Vijay had been there for her when she faced some health issues. “You weren't there. HE WAS and HE IS even right now,” she wrote.
The comments targeting her family were especially disturbing to Rashmika. She said that being targeted in a personal way with regard to people who did not even take part in the conversation was unacceptable. Rashmika added, “That's not feminism. That's bullying dressed up as feminism." She argued that feminism should protect an individual's freedom to make personal decisions and accept responsibility for them, rather than encourage comparisons between genders or attacks on others.