Rashmika Mandanna shares strong message for critics of her marriage: 'You weren't there. He was...'

Rashmika Mandanna responded to the criticism which her relationship and her husband Vijay Deverakonda received after appearing on Koffee With Karan.

Rashmika Mandanna explains why she would choose Vijay every time

The actor revealed that she typically stays away from arguments on social media, but this particular argument had taken a turn for the worse. She described the response as an angry mob looking for someone to take it out on. Responding to critics about marriage proposals, Rashmika told them that although Vijay believed in taking his time to study their compatibility before planning for the future, she was sure of her stance on things. “I am all heart and he is the thinker- and we need that in each other's lives,” she wrote.