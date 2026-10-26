Tiger Shroff firing incident leads ASFC to suspend celebrity football matches

Less than a week ago, Bollywood was shaken up when armed gunmen fired at actor Tiger Shroff right outside a football ground. While the actor escaped unhurt with minor cuts and trauma, a nearby fan and his driver were injured.
This incident has not only raised concerns over celebrity security but has also spread a wave of fear among them, and rightfully so. Previously Salman Khan was also made the target with firing at his apartment.
Keeping in mind the safety of the celebrities, maximum security measures are now being taken and unnecessary or leisurely events are being cancelled if necessary, the recent one being the cancellation of friendly celebrity football matches by the All Stars Football Club (ASFC).
Several notable celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Karthik Aaryan, and Ranbir Kapoor are regular football players and visit the Sunday practice sessions. But given the dark times, the Sunday practice sessions have been suspended by ASFC owner Bunty Walia.
The Club authorities have made it very clear that they will not proceed without discussing with the police. Safety measures and the way forward are of crucial importance because Tiger Shroff can be shot at, then any celebrity can be under the radar. Thus, the Football Club will not host any practice sessions or matches until further notice.
They are also planning not to publicly share the venue as part of security protocol. Once the date and venue are announced, the Mumbai Paparazzi automatically reach the spot to cover the match and the celebrities. This gives away their whereabouts and they can become easy targets. Hence, the Club might not inform the date, time and venue to the media.
However, as of now, the suspension of test sessions brings a hiatus to regular sporting activities which had become a leisure ground for several celebrities. The Club will resume only once it receives clearance from the police on its security arrangements.
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