Tiger Shroff firing incident leads ASFC to suspend celebrity football matches

Less than a week ago, Bollywood was shaken up when armed gunmen fired at actor Tiger Shroff right outside a football ground. While the actor escaped unhurt with minor cuts and trauma, a nearby fan and his driver were injured.

This incident has not only raised concerns over celebrity security but has also spread a wave of fear among them, and rightfully so. Previously Salman Khan was also made the target with firing at his apartment.

Keeping in mind the safety of the celebrities, maximum security measures are now being taken and unnecessary or leisurely events are being cancelled if necessary, the recent one being the cancellation of friendly celebrity football matches by the All Stars Football Club (ASFC).

Why did the ASFC cancel celebrity football matches?

Several notable celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Karthik Aaryan, and Ranbir Kapoor are regular football players and visit the Sunday practice sessions. But given the dark times, the Sunday practice sessions have been suspended by ASFC owner Bunty Walia.

The Club authorities have made it very clear that they will not proceed without discussing with the police. Safety measures and the way forward are of crucial importance because Tiger Shroff can be shot at, then any celebrity can be under the radar. Thus, the Football Club will not host any practice sessions or matches until further notice.