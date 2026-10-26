Urmila Sanawar arrested: The Rs. 5 crore dispute explained

Haridwar police have arrested actress Urmila Sanawar in Saharanpur following allegations by the daughter of a former MLA that she demanded ₹5 crore and the transfer of a certain property. The complainant also accused Sanawar of threatening to kill her family and implicate the politician in false cases if her demands were not fulfilled.
An FIR was registered at Ranipur police station on Sunday on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, along with allegations related to objectionable social media remarks. The arrest comes as the CBI separately investigates audio recordings released by Sanawar that allegedly identify a politically connected “VIP” in the 2022 Rishikesh resort murder case.
Within 12 hours of the FIR being lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for extortion and criminal intimidation, Haridwar police traced Urmila’s location across state lines to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Officers raided the residence, seized the mobile device used to make the calls, and took her into custody.
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