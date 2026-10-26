Urmila Sanawar arrested: The Rs. 5 crore dispute explained

Haridwar police have arrested actress Urmila Sanawar in Saharanpur following allegations by the daughter of a former MLA that she demanded ₹5 crore and the transfer of a certain property. The complainant also accused Sanawar of threatening to kill her family and implicate the politician in false cases if her demands were not fulfilled.

Who is Urmila Sanawar? Actress arrested in alleged Rs. 5 crore extortion case

An FIR was registered at Ranipur police station on Sunday on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, along with allegations related to objectionable social media remarks. The arrest comes as the CBI separately investigates audio recordings released by Sanawar that allegedly identify a politically connected “VIP” in the 2022 Rishikesh resort murder case.