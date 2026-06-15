Urmila Matondkar’s former spouse Mohsin Akhtar marries Nidhaa Bhatt two years after divorce

The online announcement of the second marriage of Mohsin Akhtar tells a story of healing and fresh beginnings. Officially announced by the Kashmiri businessman and model on social media, Mohsin has shared several photographs of his gorgeous marriage celebration, heralding an entirely new era. Mohsin tied the knot with Nidhaa Bhatt in a private traditional nikah ceremony.

Mohsin Akhtar’s second marriage announced in intimate ceremony

Reflecting on his own experiences deeply, Mohsin conveyed a heartfelt gratitude towards his newly wed, emphasising that Nidhaa has filled his life with positivity and light after all the hardships. The story was even more significant, since it included an emotional salute to his mother, whose presence was crucial at the wedding despite being on the opposite side of the globe. In spite of the fans’ growing curiosity about the reason behind his secret marriage to Nidhaa, she continues to be rather reserved online with only a discreet portrait of her in a private mirror and a short description of her international life in the Gulf and Eastern Europe on her bio.