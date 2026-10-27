5 times celebs took to social media over bizarre scams

This is the weirdest of the five, and it ended best. In July 2019, Bose posted a video from his room at a five-star hotel. He had been charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas, which the bill listed as a “fruit platter”. His caption was a deadpan “who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence?”, with the hashtags #goingbananas and #potassiumforkings. The joke turned into an inquiry: fresh fruit is exempt from GST, and the Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department fined the hotel Rs 25,000 for charging the tax. The aftershocks kept coming. A Twitter user soon posted a bill of Rs 1,700 for two boiled eggs at another luxury hotel and tagged Bose, asking whether it was time to protest again.

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