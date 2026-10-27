Here’s how Raveena Tandon became a grandmother at 46

Actor Raveena Tandon’s journey into motherhood at the age of 21 and becoming a grandmother at 46 has come into focus again following recent coverage of her family life. The actor adopted her cousin’s daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995, before marrying film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004. She later welcomed two children with him: daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

Raveena became a grandmother in 2019 when her adopted daughter, Chhaya, welcomed her first child. Both Pooja and Chhaya have since become mothers. Raveena has spoken about the relatively small age gap between herself and her adopted daughters, explaining that their relationship has elements of both friendship and parenthood.

Raveena Tandon on adopting daughters at 21

In interviews over the years, Raveena has explained that she decided to take responsibility for Pooja and Chhaya after their parents died. She said she wanted the girls to have a better life and became their legal guardian when she turned 21. She also recalled keeping the adoption private initially because she feared media speculation.

Raveena became a grandmother in September 2019, when Chhaya welcomed her first child. The actor shared photographs from a traditional homecoming ceremony on social media, writing that the family was bringing the baby home.

Speaking about becoming a grandmother at 46, Raveena said people often associate the term with someone much older. She pointed out that she had adopted her daughter when she was 21 and that there was an age gap of only 11 years between them.