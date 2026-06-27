Raveena Tandon opens up on reuniting with Akshay Kumar after over two decades in Welcome To The Jungle

As the star-studded Welcome To The Jungle hits theatres, excitement around the much-awaited film is at an all-time high. Ahead of its release, actress Raveena Tandon opened up about reuniting with Akshay Kumar on screen after more than two decades, sharing her experience of working with him again.

‘Nothing has changed in him’: Raveena Tandon praises Akshay Kumar after their reunion in Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were the IT couple of 1990s Bollywood both on-screen and off-screen. Fans adored their sizzling romance but of course life took a different turn. Now, more than two decades later, Akshay and Raveena have reunited for Welcome To The Jungle, which was released in theatres on Friday.

Sharing her experience working with the actor, Raveena during an interview said, “I think it was great working with him after so many years. Nothing has changed in him. He is hardworking and dedicated. He is so involved that you can see the hard work. He deserves all the success that he gets because he really works hard for it. He doesn’t get it easily. He really, really works hard. I mean, no one would be as dedicated on set as he was."