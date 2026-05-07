Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery, set to take a short break from work

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has taken a break from his hectic shooting schedule to get himself admitted to a clinic in Mumbai for an eye surgery procedure. The 58-year-old actor got the treatment done on Wednesday, 6 May, for vision correction.

Akshay Kumar pauses busy schedule for vision correction surgery

The eye surgery comes after wrapping up the shoot in Kerala for his next film directed by Anees Bazmee. Akshay will now spend some time to recover from the surgery before getting back to his hectic schedule. According to sources close to the actor, the procedure has been a success and will not have a negative impact on the star’s busy shooting schedule.