Akshay Kumar undergoes eye surgery, set to take a short break from work

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has taken a break from his hectic shooting schedule to get himself admitted to a clinic in Mumbai for an eye surgery procedure. The 58-year-old actor got the treatment done on Wednesday, 6 May, for vision correction.
The eye surgery comes after wrapping up the shoot in Kerala for his next film directed by Anees Bazmee. Akshay will now spend some time to recover from the surgery before getting back to his hectic schedule. According to sources close to the actor, the procedure has been a success and will not have a negative impact on the star’s busy shooting schedule.
The untitled film has created quite a stir among fans due to the reunion of Akshay with Vidya Balan and Anees Bazmee after about 15 years. Raashii Khanna has also joined the star cast of the production. In a recent post before his surgery, Akshay Kumar took to social media to express his excitement about the new project, thanking his director and the rest of the “talented” team.
This health vacation comes after Akshay’s period of tremendous success from his previous venture titled Bhooth Bangla directed by Priyadarshan. As per his reputation of living an extremely healthy lifestyle through his strict adherence to a traditional Indian diet, including not having had a samosa in the last fifteen years, the actor's physical well-being is always discussed in the film industry.
As Akshay rests and recovers from his injury, his fans have many reasons to be excited about him. Some of his most awaited films include Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan and Golmaal 5. On the other hand, Akshay's co-star Vidya has recently earned praise for her performance in the period drama film Raja Shivaji.